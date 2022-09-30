Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $93,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.04. 209,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $180.31 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average of $204.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

