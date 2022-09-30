Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 88,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $79.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

