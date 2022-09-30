Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Holdings Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 198,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 307,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88,584 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 383.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 229.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37.

