Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.86. 80,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.68 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

