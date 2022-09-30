Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

