Vega Protocol Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.00 million and $1.97 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00006468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010903 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00145084 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.87 or 0.01805374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 29,512,997 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.