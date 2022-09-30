Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEOEY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

VEOEY stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

