Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRA. Noble Financial began coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Vera Bradley stock remained flat at $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $125,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 242.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $812,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

