VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 109,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VerifyMe in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of VRME traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,745. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

