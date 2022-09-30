Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,900 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Veritex Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 122.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 30.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 5,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. Veritex has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

