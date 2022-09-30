Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VET. Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of VET traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 729,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 472,790 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

