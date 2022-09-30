Vertcoin Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $277,134.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00183284 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,127,724 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

