Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.70 million.

Several research firms have commented on VIAV. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

