Victoria Gold’s (VGCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

TSE VGCX opened at 7.66 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of 6.56 and a 52-week high of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $490.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of 8.76 and a 200-day moving average of 11.92.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

