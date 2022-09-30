Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 4.8%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 4,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,224,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

