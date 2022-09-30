Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.09. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 43.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,394.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 132,286 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

