Vivid Coin Trading Up 167.9% This Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $85,578.80 and approximately $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 167.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010915 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00145691 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.35 or 0.01808482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

