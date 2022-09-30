Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Down 50.2% in September

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Volcon during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Volcon by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Volcon during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Volcon by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 226,790 shares during the period. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volcon Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Volcon stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Volcon has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $17.96.

About Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 428.98% and a negative net margin of 979.73%. Analysts forecast that Volcon will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

