Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Down 50.2% in September

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Volcon
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Volcon in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Volcon during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Volcon by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Volcon during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Volcon by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 226,790 shares during the period. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Volcon Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of Volcon stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Volcon has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $17.96.
About Volcon
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
