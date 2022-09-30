Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 88.5% in September

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 179.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,808. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

