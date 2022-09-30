vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.88. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 28,957 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

