W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $538.33.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

