Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in September

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,384.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $98.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WKCMF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.