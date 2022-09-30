Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.