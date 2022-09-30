Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.90 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,066. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WRE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,332,000 after purchasing an additional 427,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,374,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 117,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 750,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

