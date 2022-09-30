WaultSwap (WEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,715.00

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. WaultSwap has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaultSwap Profile

WaultSwap was first traded on April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaultSwap’s official website is wault.finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

