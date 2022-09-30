Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 713,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 461,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Webis Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.56. The company has a market cap of £6.80 million and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Webis Company Profile

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

