Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.95

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 52419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Weichai Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Featured Stories

