Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $287.49 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $277.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

