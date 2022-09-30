Welch Group LLC Buys 73,816 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,816 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 2.1% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $34,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Unilever by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 1.2 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $54.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.