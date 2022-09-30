Welch Group LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

