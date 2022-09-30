Welch Group LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $183.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

