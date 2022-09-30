Welch Group LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

