Welch Group LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

