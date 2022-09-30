Welch Group LLC Sells 279 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

