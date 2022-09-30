Welch Group LLC Sells 774 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

