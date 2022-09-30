Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.