WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WYY opened at $2.05 on Monday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

