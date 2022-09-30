Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

WHLM opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.