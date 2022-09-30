Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
WHLM opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.