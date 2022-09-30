Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stake Lifted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,970 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 7.47% of Winnebago Industries worth $115,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.