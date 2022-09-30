Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

PGJ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,237. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

