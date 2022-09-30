Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance
PGJ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,237. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.