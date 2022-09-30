Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.36. The stock had a trading volume of 111,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.86 and a 200 day moving average of $398.43.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

