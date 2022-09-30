Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $212.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

