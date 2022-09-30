Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up about 0.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,290,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.07. 16,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $236.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.39.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.