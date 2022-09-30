Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 348 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ARKK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,298,756. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90.

