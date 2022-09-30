WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WithSecure Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSOYF opened at 1.46 on Tuesday. WithSecure Oyj has a 1-year low of 1.46 and a 1-year high of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.94.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

