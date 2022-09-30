Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after buying an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $154.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of -199.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

