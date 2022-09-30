Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $42.99 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 22.7% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

