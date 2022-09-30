Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $52.00. The stock traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 39474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,820,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,443 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 11.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

About Worthington Industries



Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.



