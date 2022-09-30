WOWswap Market Capitalization Achieves $191,156.27 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $191,156.27 and $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004614 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00045744 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.51 or 0.01628040 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00034664 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,988 coins. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

