Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.48. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

